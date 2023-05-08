Covid 19 Updates: India adds 1,839 fresh infections, active cases down to 25,178

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid 19 Updates: India adds 1,839 infections, active cases down to 25,178

Covid 19: India nowadays is witnessing decline in the fresh covid-19 infections. As per the Union health ministry data, India on Monday recorded 1,839 Covid-19 infections. While, the number of active cases came down to 25,178. A day before, the number of active cases was 27,212.

The covid-19 tally now stands at 4,49,71,469 (4.49 crore). However, the death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

COVID-19 recovery rate

At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

