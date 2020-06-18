Image Source : ANI First mobile lab for COVID-19 testing launched in Delhi

India's first mobile lab for COVID-19 testing has been launched in Delhi by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vadhan. The van will be deployed in the interior, inaccessible parts of the country, and will be capable of performing 25 RT-PCR tests/day, 300 ELISA tests/day and additional tests for TV, HIV as per the CGHS rates.

While launching the mobile lab, the health minister spoke of India's increased arsenal of testing facilities for COVID-19. "We had started the fight against COVID-19 with one laboratory in February. Today we have 953 laboratories across the country. Out of these 953, around 699 are govt labs. To ensure testing facilities in far-flung areas, such innovations have been developed," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

India's coronavirus cases have surged over 3.5 lakh mark while the death toll has crossed 12,000.

