Covid-19 resurgence in Asia: What is JN.1 variant of coronavirus? All you need to know JN.1 is a subvariant that stems from the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage. Initially identified in August 2023, it has developed one or two extra mutations that enhance its ability to spread more efficiently. At present, JN.1 does not seem to cause more severe illness than earlier Omicron variants.

New Delhi:

A fresh wave of Covid-19 infections has emerged across several parts of Asia, with countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand witnessing a notable spike in cases. The resurgence is largely being driven by newly evolved Omicron sub-variants, particularly JN.1, which are quickly becoming dominant globally.

In Singapore, health authorities have ramped up alert levels following a sharp rise in cases. The country reported approximately 14,200 new cases in the week ending May 3, up from 11,100 in the previous week. As per reports, daily hospital admissions have also seen an increase of 30 per cent.



Meanwhile, Hong Kong officials have raised red flags over what they describe as a "quite high" level of Covid-19 activity. Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the Centre for Health Protection, stated that the positivity rate in respiratory samples is now the highest in the past year. The city recorded 31 Covid-related deaths during the same week -- also the highest weekly fatality count in a year -- alongside a spike in severe cases requiring hospitalisation.

In India, while case numbers remain relatively low, there has been a slight increase, with 257 active cases reported as of May 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. The recent surge in nearby Asian regions has prompted Indian authorities to intensify surveillance and monitor Covid trends more closely to prevent any sudden outbreak, as per health ministry officials.

What is JN.1 variant?

JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron, emerging from the BA.2.86 (also known as Pirola) lineage — a strain already noted for its high number of mutations. First detected in late 2023, JN.1 has rapidly spread across countries such as the United States, UK, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

What makes JN.1 notable is a distinct mutation in its spike protein — the part of the virus responsible for attaching to human cells. This change may make the virus more contagious and better at evading immunity from vaccines or previous infections. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest", indicating it is under close observation, but current data does not show it to be more dangerous than other Omicron subvariants.

How dangerous is JN.1?

At present, JN.1 does not seem to cause more severe illness than earlier Omicron variants. Most cases have shown mild to moderate symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, cough, and fever — similar to prior Omicron infections. The main concern lies in its high transmissibility. While hospitalisation haven't surged dramatically, vulnerable groups such as older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and those with chronic conditions should remain cautious.

