Image Source : PTI Urban areas where any COVID-19 patient is found will be declared a containment zone: UP chief secy

In a letter to district officials, top police officers, and chief medical officers, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari on Sunday instructed that if any COVID-19 patient is found in urban areas, the area will be declared as a Containment Zone.

"The area of 20 houses will be sealed if even one patient is found positive with the virus. If more than one case found, the area of 60 houses will be sealed. The movement of the people in the containment zone will be stopped and the condition will be the same for the 14 days," as per the letter.

A surveillance team will conduct its surveys and investigation.

The rules for the multi-storey apartments would be different. If any patient is found, that floor of the apartment will be sealed. If more than one found, the whole block will be sealed, the letter stated.

However, the containment period will end if no cases are found for 14 days.

(With ANI inputs)

