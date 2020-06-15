Image Source : FILE COVID-19: Groom fined Rs 2,100 for not wearing mask in Indore

A groom was fined Rs 2,100 on Monday after civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, saw him sit in a vehicle with 12 others who were part of his marriage party, none of them wearing masks. Indore Municipal Corporation Health Officer Vivek Gangrade said Dharmendra Nirale was fined while department officials were on a routine round to see if social distancing norms were being followed in view of the outbreak.

"While the administration has allowed 12 people to take part in a marriage function, in this case all 12 were sitting close inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks. We recovered Rs 2,100 as fine on the spot from Nirale," he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks, Gangrade said.

