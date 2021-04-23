COVID 19: Chennai reports 33 of 59 deaths in single day

Image Source : PTI The Chennai region continues to be the worst hit with 3,780 fresh cases and 33 of the 59 deaths recorded in the city.

With the Covid-19 cases mounting in Tamil Nadu and the state recording 12,652 fresh cases on Thursday and 59 deaths, the Chennai region continues to be the worst hit with 3,780 fresh cases and 33 of the 59 deaths recorded in the city.

The fatality toll in Tamil Nadu on Thursday rose to 13,317 deaths and the total active cases to 89,428. Chennai district alone accounted for 24 deaths and the region including Chengalpet, Tiruvullar and Kancheepuram recorded the remaining 9 deaths taking the total death toll of Chennai region to 33.

Chennai region has a total of 5,597 fresh cases on Thursday with the total active cases of the region touching 44,364 cases.

Coimbatore reported 689 fresh cases and one death. Madurai reported five deaths on Thursday and 495 fresh cases followed by Tirunelveli with 449 cases.

A total of 99,219 people were administered vaccines on Thursday taking the total vaccinated population to 50 lakh in the last 88 days.

