Covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong, Singapore | What do Indian health authorities say? In response to growing global concerns over a surge in Covid-19 cases, a review meeting concluded that the situation in India remains well under control.

New Delhi:

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong in the last few weeks, the health authorities of India have said that they are keeping an eye on the reports, asserting that the current coronavirus situation in the country was under control. Official sources said that these cases are mostly mild and not associated with unusual severity or mortality.

In the backdrop of these developments related to Covid-19, a review meeting was held which concluded that the situation of the disease remains in control in India. "The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required," an official source said.

The meeting was chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and included experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and central government hospitals.

Hospitals directed to monitor influenza-like illness

Officials emphasized that India maintains a robust surveillance system for respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19, through mechanisms like the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR.

Hospitals across the country have been directed to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases closely.

The Union Health Ministry has assured the public that it is staying vigilant and proactive, continuing to monitor the situation and ensuring that all necessary public health safeguards are in place.