COVID-19 cases rise in India: Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi among worst-hit states | Check list India is witnessing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with eight states reporting over 100 active infections. Kerala leads with 1,336 active cases, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, and others. Delhi also reported its first Covid-related death during the current surge — a 60-year-old woman.

New Delhi:

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in several parts of India, with eight states now reporting over 100 active infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Despite the uptick, 1,435 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals nationwide on Friday.

States with highest active caseload

As of May 31, the following states have reported the most active COVID-19 cases:

Kerala – 1,336 cases

Maharashtra – 467 cases

Delhi – 375 cases

Gujarat – 265 cases

Karnataka – 234 cases

West Bengal – 205 cases

Tamil Nadu – 185 cases

Uttar Pradesh – 117 cases

Delhi also reported its first Covid-related death during the current surge. Officials confirmed the deceased was a 60-year-old woman.

Variants under watch, but no major threat: ICMR

Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the spike is largely driven by subvariants of Omicron, namely LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, which have so far shown only mild symptoms. “We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry,” he said.

Government response

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that 19 patients are currently hospitalised in the capital. “The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality,” she said, urging people to remain calm and follow basic precautions.

(With agency inputs)