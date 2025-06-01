COVID-19 cases rise in India: Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi among worst-hit states | Check list

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in several parts of India, with eight states now reporting over 100 active infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Despite the uptick, 1,435 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals nationwide on Friday.
States with highest active caseload
As of May 31, the following states have reported the most active COVID-19 cases:
- Kerala – 1,336 cases
- Maharashtra – 467 cases
- Delhi – 375 cases
- Gujarat – 265 cases
- Karnataka – 234 cases
- West Bengal – 205 cases
- Tamil Nadu – 185 cases
- Uttar Pradesh – 117 cases
Delhi also reported its first Covid-related death during the current surge. Officials confirmed the deceased was a 60-year-old woman.
Variants under watch, but no major threat: ICMR
Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the spike is largely driven by subvariants of Omicron, namely LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, which have so far shown only mild symptoms. “We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry,” he said.
Government response
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that 19 patients are currently hospitalised in the capital. “The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality,” she said, urging people to remain calm and follow basic precautions.
