Delhi High Court issues notice to Google, Facebook & Twitter on removal of fake news

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to formally notify details of designated officers for intermediaries under Information Technology Rules and removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated through social media platforms.

The court will hear the matter on April 13.