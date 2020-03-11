Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
  Delhi High Court issues notice to Google, Facebook & Twitter on removal of fake news

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to Facebook, Google and Twitter on the plea which has sought details about the designated officers of these platforms.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2020 12:32 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

The High Court was hearing a plea by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya. 

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to formally notify details of designated officers for intermediaries under Information Technology Rules and removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated through social media platforms.

The court will hear the matter on April 13.

