Coronavirus: Vistara suspends international flight operations

Full-service carrier Vistara has suspended its international flight operations from March 20 to March 31, amid coronavirus outbreak. The airline said it has "temporarily adjusted" domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Air India announced temporary suspension of its entire services to Europe and the UK from March 19. The decision to suspend air services to the UK and the European Union member countries was taken in the wake of travel and visa restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The airline flies to London and Brimingham in the UK, and Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Madrid, Vienna, Stockholm and Copenhagen in Europe. Services to Milan, Rome and Madrid was temporarily suspended earlier.

