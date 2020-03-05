Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus Update: New case reported in Ghaziabad taking number of infected to 30

A new case of novel coronavirus infection has been reported in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. PTI has reported that a middle aged man in Ghaziabad has been tested positive. This has brought number of Coronavirus patients to 30. The man has a history of travelling to Iran.

Meanwhile, the government has asserted that there was no shortage of raw ingredients or medicines in the country for next three months and a group of ministers is monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure preparedness for the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

All initiatives are being taken to ensure there is no impact of the disease in India, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said.

"There is no shortage of any APIs in the country. We have sufficient APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and medicines in the country," he said adding "for another three months there is no shortage for undertaking production in the pharma sector".

Gowda was addressing the 5th international exhibition and conference on pharmaceutical and medical industry organised by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat government and industry chamber Ficci.

"Our government has taken all initiatives to ensure that as far as our country is concerned, coronavirus should be stopped, and there is no hazard as far as this issue is concerned," he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that passengers from all incoming international flights will be now screened for coronavirus. According to the travel advisory issued by the government, passengers from Italy and South Korea will have to possess a certificate of having tested negative for Coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

