Coronavirus in India: Suspected case reported from Hisar; patient kept under isolation

Suspected case of coronavirus reported from Haryana's Hisar

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported from Hisar in Haryana. The suspected patient, Mohan is pursuing MBBS from China and had recently returned from there, said Hospital's Nodal Officer. The coronavirus-suspect had complained of cold and throat infection on Monday after which he was taken to a doctor. The patient has now been admitted to Hisar's Civil Hospital and has been kept under isolation.

"He returned from China on February 1 and called us up on 3rd, after experiencing fever and sore throat. His samples have been taken. Results are awaited," said Rama Goyal, Nodal Officer Rapid Action Committee.

Mohan underwent a medical check-up at Delhi airport upon his arrival. Doctors have collected his samples which have further been sent to Delhi's NCD central lab and his reports are likely to arrive after three days.

"ENT doctors have collected the samples from the adrenal part of the patient's throat. Currently, he is being treated for a fever. Family and health workers have been instructed to maintain a proper distance from the patient," Rama added.

India has so far reported 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus from Kerela, where the state health minister had confirmed that all three had returned from China.

As many as five suspected cases of coronavirus were also reported from Manesar in Haryana in the past two days after few people in a camp showed symptoms. However, there was no official confirmation of the persons being infected by the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus has touched nearly 500 in China, which is the hardest-hit country so far. The nation has reported more than 2,500 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, new cases on a Japanese cruise ship in Hong Kong and in Thailand showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.

Ten people from the cruise ship tested positive and were taken to hospitals, while all 3,700 crew and passengers on the ship will be quarantined on board for up to 14 days, Health Minister Nobukatsu Kato said. More tests are pending.

In Hong Kong, hospital workers are striking to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off the virus, but four new cases without known travel to the mainland indicate the illness is spreading locally in the territory.

Hospitals in Hong Kong said they had to cut some services due to striking workers’ absences. More than 7,000 joined the strike Tuesday, according to the Hospital Authority Employees’ Alliance, the strike organizer.

