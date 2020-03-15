Coronavirus: Saibaba Sansthan Trust urges devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi

In the wake of coronavirus spread in India, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has urged the devotees of Shirdi Saibaba to postpone their visit to the sacred temple for a few weeks, till the threat subsides. This request by the trust comes to avoid public gatherings and crowds in the temple premises which might lead to transmission of COVID-19 virus.

While speaking to ANI, Arun Dongre, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi said, "As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days."

As per media reports, the Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple trust had, earlier, installed 11 infrared thermometers across the Temple premises to check the temperature of all the devotees visited for darshan.

Apart from that, isolation wards were also set up in the two Sai Baba Temple hospitals. The temple trust also decided to carry out a mass awareness program about cleanliness among the devotees.

Maharashtra, so far, has reported 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus. A total of 107 infected cases have been reported in India till now. The novel coronavirus has also claimed two lives in the country.

The Helpline Number for corona-virus: 91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for corona-virus: ncov2019@gmail.com

