Part of Shastri Bhavan floor sealed after law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive

A floor of the Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries partially sealed on Tuesday after a law ministry official tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second incident in the Lutyens' zone of the sealing of the government office. The NITI Aayog building was sealed last month.

An officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhavan, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to two senior government officials.

As per the protocol, the contact tracing has been initiated, the official said.

The fourth floor ''A'' wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected. Certain gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednesday, the officials added.

Before Niti Aayog, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the Civil Aviation Ministry, was also sealed for sanitisation after a COVID-19 positive case was detected. In other such incidents, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were sealed recently. These buildings are in CGO Complex in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

