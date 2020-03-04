Coronavirus: PM Modi to skip Holi Milan event as experts advise against mass gatherings

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to not participate in Holi Milan programme as experts advise against mass gatherings

Amid the rising fears of coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he would not be attending the Holi Milan programme. PM Narendra Modi's decision comes as experts have advised against mass gatherings, to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus -- symptoms, protection, spread: All your questions answered

Also Read | Coronavirus live updates