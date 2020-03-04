Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus: PM Modi to skip Holi Milan event as experts advise against mass gatherings

Coronavirus: PM Modi to skip Holi Milan event as experts advise against mass gatherings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision comes as experts have advised against mass gatherings, to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2020 12:04 IST
coronavirus
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi to not participate in Holi Milan programme as experts advise against mass gatherings

Amid the rising fears of coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he would not be attending the Holi Milan programme. PM Narendra Modi's decision comes as experts have advised against mass gatherings, to avoid the spread of coronavirus. 

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. 

Also Read | Coronavirus -- symptoms, protection, spread: All your questions answered

Also Read | Coronavirus live updates

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News