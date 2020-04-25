Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 25 new cases, state's tally rises to 2059; death toll at 32

After 25 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2059. According to the state's health department, out of 25 cases,8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar and Jodhpur and 4 in Kota were reported. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 777 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,059 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 6,817, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|103
|Alwar
|7
|Bharatpur
|103
|Bhilwara
|33
|Banswara
|61
|Bikaner
|37
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|20
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|777
|Jaisalmer
|34
|Jhunjhunu
|40
|Jodhpur
|279
|Jhalawar
|20
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|114
|Nagaur
|71
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|2
|Tonk
|104
|Udaipur
|4
|Italian
|2
India coronavirus cases have crossed 24,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 24,506 including 775 deaths while 5,063 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.