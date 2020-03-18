Another coronavirus positive case reported in Telangana, country total nears 150

Image Source : PTI Another coronavirus positive case reported in Telangana

A person who returned from the UK has tested positive in Telangana on Wednesday. The Covid-19 patient has been admitted to Gandhi Medical College hospital in Hyderabad. With this, the total number of cases has reached six. At least 130 active COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in India so far. However, the total number of cases in the country since the onset of novel coronavirus spread is 147. The data was compiled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday till 9 a.m.

The data showed the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from West Bengal, that of a youth who returned from the UK recently.

Besides this, Maharashtra continued to top the chart with 42 cases, of which one person died.

Kerala has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases -- 22 so far. Three persons have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

In Delhi, there are 10 active cases in which nine persons are Indians and one is a foreign national. One person has died and two have been cured and discharged.

Haryana showed one increased number of Indian national, now 2, infected with the disease, besides 14 foreign nationals who continue getting treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

Karnataka also showed an increasing trend, a total of 11 active cases. All the patients are Indian nationals. One person died in Karnataka.

At least one each confirmed case has been reported from Uttarakhand, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu each.

There are three active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and eight in Ladakh. Telangana has a total of five, of which one person has recovered.

In Rajasthan, two Indians and two foreigners are suffering from the COVID-19 infection while three persons have been cured.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 16 active cases -- 15 Indians and one foreigner, and five people have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases so far in India includes 122 Indians and 25 foreigners, as per the ministry.

Across the nation, 14 patients have been cured and discharged.

A total of three deaths have been reported so far in India, one each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

