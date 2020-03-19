Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
Reports of PM Modi announcing national lockdown baseless

Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi is due to address the nation at 8 pm tonight. Several media outlets are speculating that PM Modi will announce a lockdown during this address. However, there is no substantial basis to such reports.

New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 16:56 IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi is due to address the nation at 8 pm tonight. Several media outlets are speculating that PM Modi will announce a lockdown during this address. However, there is no substantiality to such reports. Such speculations are likely to create uncecessary panic and put fear in the minds of the people. This is the last thing we need in a situation where an increasing number of Coronavirus infections and deaths are being reported from across the country.

(More to follow)

Fight Against Coronavirus

