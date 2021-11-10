India logs 11,466 COVID cases, over 11,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 264-day low of 1.39 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 11,466 COVID cases, over 11,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.39 lakh.

India recorded 11,466 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 460 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 11,961 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.25 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,87,047.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,39,683 (lowest in 264 days), the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,61,849. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 6,409 fresh coronavirus infections and 384 deaths, raising the caseload to 50,27,318 and the fatalities to 34,362, the state government said on Tuesday. With 6,319 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,21,312 and the active cases reached 71,020 today, an official press release said.

Of the 384 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 337 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said. As many as 68,692 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

