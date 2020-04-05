'Help Us': Daily wage painter puts poster outside home amid COVID-19 lockdown

A daily wage painter, who is struggling to get work amid the 21-day lockdown in wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak in India, put a poster outside his home on Panchkula-Chandigarh road calling out for help. 'Help Us' the poster read as he asked for the government to help him feed his children in these testing times.

"Due to lockdown, I've got no work now. It's difficult to even buy food as I don't have any money left. The government should help me so that I can feed my children," Pawan Kumar told news agency ANI.

The lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in effect till April 15 as coronavirus cases in India are on the rise.

As of now, the cases in India have crossed the 3,000 mark while 75 deaths have been report