Precautions not panic: PM Modi's advisory for countrymen on Coronavirus

PM Modi/File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again urged the countrymen to take precautions to prevent any risk to their lives via Coronavirus. The prime minister has also given a call for a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact, Modi said in a tweet.

"This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he added.