Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
  4. Precautions not panic: PM Modi's advisory for countrymen on Coronavirus

Precautions not panic: PM Modi's advisory for countrymen on Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again urged the countrymen to take precautions to prevent any risk to their lives via Coronavirus. The prime minister has also given a call for a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.  

New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 16:13 IST
PM Modi/File Image

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact, Modi said in a tweet. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

"This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he added.

