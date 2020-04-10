Image Source : Coronavirus in Odisha: With 4 more COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 48

Odisha reported four more COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 48, officials said on Friday. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has claimed one life in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the department said that 408 samples were tested on April 9, out of which six tested positive for COVID-19. While the active cases stand at 45, one person has succumbed. Meanwhile, two have been discharged from the hospital.

Odisha reported its first COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday after a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died. The victim had died on Monday and the report confirming that he tested positive for the virus arrived on Tuesday. The man from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar was admitted to AIIMS in the Odisha capital on April 4 with a complaint of respiratory distress, they said.

The state government on Thursday has announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, which was supposed to end on April 14. Odisha was the first state to extend lockdown in a move to stop the spread of coronavirus. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his ministers.

The nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.

ALSO READ | Andhra reports 17 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; tally rises to 365. Check district-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News