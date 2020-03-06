Coronavirus ALERT: 11 fatalities in US, Singapore reports 5 more COVID-19 cases | Live Updates

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Delhi-NCR and the total number of positive cases has now reached 30 after another man from Ghaziabad area was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Asking people to not panic amid the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has assured that 11 separate rooms and isolation wards have been set up at a Delhi hospital to treat coronavirus patients. The Delhi government is also well prepared to increase the number of rooms and facilities as and when required, he said after visiting the hospital to check the preparedness to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said those tested positive for the virus will be admitted to single-occupancy rooms.

Meanwhile, the blood test report of 68 people who had come in contact with the Italian couple have come out negative. Test results of eight more people are awaited.

06:55 am: Medical store owners in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad say that hand sanitisers have disappeared from the market, owing to a rise in demand. Say, "We are not getting fresh stock, the old stock is almost exhausted. Earlier no one used to buy it and the products used to get expired."

