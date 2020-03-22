Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
Break the chain of coronavirus: Rajat Sharma tells you why lockdowns are necessary

Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV reached out to everyone and urged them to listen to what government is saying about coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2020 21:01 IST
Even after Janta Curfew on March 22, it is important that we remain vigilant about Coronavirus. It is absolutely necessary to follow all precautions and pay attention to what the government tells us. Majority of Indian states have announced either partial or full lockdowns. This may inconvenience us for a short period but observing lockdowns and curfews is beneficial to us all.

Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV reached out to everyone and urged them to listen to what government is saying.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"A cure or a vaccine to coronavirus has not yet been found," said Sharma, adding that it was this why precautions are necessary. He appealed to people to stay indoors to shield themselves from coronavirus.

"When one person gets infected, other coming in contact with him catches the infection and a chain forms," said Rajat Sharma. He urged all Indians to break the chain.

Watch this complete video to see what Rajat Sharma said:

