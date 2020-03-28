Coronavirus: Photos show how Indian Railways turns train coaches into isolation ward

The Indian Railways have turned the non-air-conditioned train coaches as an isolation ward for treating coronavirus patients. The Northern Railway on Saturday unveiled a prototype of a non-AC train coach-turned-coronavirus isolation ward. Once the best practices were finalised in the next few days, each railway zone would manufacture a rake with 10 coaches every week, the national transporter said.

To make the modified isolation ward, the middle berth was removed, the lower portion of the compartment plugged by plywood and a provision of partition provided from the aisle side for the isolation of the compartment. It has also provided 220-volt electrical points in each compartment for medical instruments.

Each cabin has been provided ply and plastic curtain for isolation with extra bottle holders, coat hangers provided in each cabin for holding medical equipment. For doctors and other medical staff, trays to hold medicines have been provided. Apart from that in Doctor and Nurse's cabin, a folding table has also been provided.

The bathrooms in the train coaches have also been modified with one Indian style toilet at each end converted into a bathing room, squatting pan covered with a thick wooden ply. The height of the taps has been increased to accommodate buckets in the bathroom. Hand showers provided in each bathroom.

In the aisle area, plastic curtains have been provided to separate patients from the medical personal area. Signage provided for each patient cabin and medical personal cabins.

"Then we will serve the hinterlands or whichever region needs the coaches," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

The Railways runs 13,523 trains daily, and has now suspended all passenger services till April 14 in view of the country-wide lockdown. As per the WHO estimates, India has only 0.7 beds per 1,000 people. While it has targeted to increase this to two beds, WHO mandates for at least 3 beds per 1,000 people in the country.

