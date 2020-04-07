Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat: 19 new COVID-19 cases come to light; 16 from Ahmedabad, 3 from Patan

As many as 19 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat taking the state's overall case tally to 165. As per Gujarat Health Department, among the 19 cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, 3 from Patan and 1 each from Bhavnagar, Anand and Sabarkantha.

A 14-month-old baby had, earlier, tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

"The child is the son of a labourer couple hailing from Uttar Pradesh. They live in Dared industrial area on the outskirts of Jamnagar city and work in factories as casual labourers. They have not gone out of the area for long. Yet, their 14-month-old son got the coronavirus infection," Jamnagar Collector Ravi Shankar said.

Gujarat has so far reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths.

Overall cases in India currently stand at 4,421 while the death toll stands at 114.

