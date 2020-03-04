Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Offices in Raheja Mindspace tech park evacuated, employees asked to leave

File

Panic spread in Hyderabad's IT hub Wednesday after reports emerged of an employee testing positive for the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. The virus has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe so far.

A number of companies at Raheja Mindspace IT Park in the IT Hub of Hitech City sent their employees home as a precautionary measure. Offices in the area were evacuated with companies pushing for work from home to avoid the spread of the virus. The employees working inside building number 20 were asked to leave.

In fact, companies functioning out of building 12B and 12C of Raheja Mindspace also asked employees to leave and work from home for the remaining day.

The woman employee, who had returned from Italy, who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus works with Dutch Multinational company DSM. In a statement, the company said: "The colleague self-quarantined, correctly following DSM guidelines and protocols, and notified us and the relevant health authorities. We are checking in on the colleague and family regularly to make sure everyone is ok. The colleague has mild symptoms and is in good spirits."

"As a precautionary measure, we have told all other employees based at the same site to work from home until further notice. Our facilities will also undergo thorough disinfection so that they can reopen again safely."

Scenes of chaos were witnessed in Hyderabad's IT Hub where traffic piled up at the gate of tech and industrial park Raheja Mindspace.