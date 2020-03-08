Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Guwahati Bookfair put on hold

The 33rd Guwahati Bookfair, scheduled to be held later this month, has been put on hold indefinitely in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Sunday. The decision to postpone the event was taken in view of the Central government's advisory to avoid organising any event where a large number of people would be present, state- run Publication Board Assam said in a statement.

The bookfair was to take place between March 14 and 25 and preparations were almost complete, Publication Board Assam Pramod Kalita said.

"All the programmes and schedules prepared for the 33rd Guwahati Bookfair have been put on hold. We have already intimated the participant publishers about the decision," Kalita said.

The state government has put in place stringent screening measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. However, no person has tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the state.

