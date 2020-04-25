Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 779, cases climb to 24942. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 779 in India while the cases have jumped to 24942, the Ministry of Health said in an update on Saturday. About 1490 new cases of the virus and 56 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the official figures, Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 6817 confirmed cases of the virus and 301 deaths. Gujarat was second with 2815 patients and 127 deaths. Next in line was Delhi with about 2514 infections while 53 succumbed to the disease. Rajasthan followed with 2034 cases and 27 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 27 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1061 171 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 19 1 Bihar 228 46 2 Chandigarh 28 15 0 Chhattisgarh 36 30 0 Delhi 2514 857 53 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2815 265 127 Haryana 272 156 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 454 109 5 Jharkhand 59 9 3 Karnataka 489 153 18 Kerala 451 331 4 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1952 210 92 Maharashtra 6817 957 301 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 94 33 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 298 67 17 Rajasthan 2034 230 27 Tamil Nadu 1755 866 22 Telengana 984 253 26 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 48 25 0 Uttar Pradesh 1778 248 26 West Bengal 571 103 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 24942* 5210 779 *49 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing

