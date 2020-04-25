Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 779, cases climb to 24942. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 779 in India while the cases have jumped to 24942, the Ministry of Health said in an update on Saturday. About 1490 new cases of the virus and 56 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the official figures, Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 6817 confirmed cases of the virus and 301 deaths. Gujarat was second with 2815 patients and 127 deaths. Next in line was Delhi with about 2514 infections while 53 succumbed to the disease. Rajasthan followed with 2034 cases and 27 deaths.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATE/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|27
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1061
|171
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|Bihar
|228
|46
|2
|Chandigarh
|28
|15
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|30
|0
|Delhi
|2514
|857
|53
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|2815
|265
|127
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|454
|109
|5
|Jharkhand
|59
|9
|3
|Karnataka
|489
|153
|18
|Kerala
|451
|331
|4
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1952
|210
|92
|Maharashtra
|6817
|957
|301
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|94
|33
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|298
|67
|17
|Rajasthan
|2034
|230
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1755
|866
|22
|Telengana
|984
|253
|26
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|48
|25
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1778
|248
|26
|West Bengal
|571
|103
|18
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|24942*
|5210
|779
|*49 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing