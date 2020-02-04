Coronavirus outbreak: Can cow urine/cowdung treat deadly novel coronavirus?

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak: Can cow urine be taken as a treatment?

At a time when coronavirus infection has claimed more than 400 lives in China, doctors over the world are struggling to find a cure to the deadly virus. China has reported more than 2,800 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Not just in China, people infected with Coronavirus are now being counted from other nations as well and now, all nations are making efforts to evacuate their citizens from the most affected parts of China. Moreso, the World Health Organization has said the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

As on February 3, 2020, India reported three confirmed cases of coronavirus from Kerala, where the health minister confirmed that the patients had returned from China's Wuhan.

While Chinese scientists say they have more evidence that the new virus that recently emerged in China likely originated in bats, Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has claimed coronavirus can be cured by cow urine or cowdung.

"Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus," he had said. But, can coronavirus actually be cured through cow urine or cowdung? Here's what Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said when I contacted him.

"Cow urine is a natural remedy to a number of diseases, be it cancer or any other deadly disease. The urine of a cow contains natural ingredients and those act as a medicine/drug to cure illness."

When asked how cow urine should be consumed by those infected with coronavirus, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said urine or dung of only Indian cows should be used for treatment. Moreover, the cow you trust for coronavirus treatment should not be eating trash from the street.

Commenting further, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said cow urine or cowdung had even proved to be useful at the time of Bhopal gas tragedy, as houses that had cowdung stuck on walls were the ones that stayed unaffected by the gas tragedy.

"Problems such as migraine or depression can also be cured through cow urine/cowdung," Chakrapani Maharaj said. "People consume non-vegetarian food and this is where the problem begins, it is the source of all ailments and negative energy," he said.

"In the case of coronavirus, patients should drink cow urine and chant Shiva mantras. In other cases, patients can apply cowdung on their head or complete body, as it a natural remedy," Chakrapani Maharaj said.

Meanwhile, China has opened a new hospital, which has been built in 10 days; wherein the country-infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people’s movement in sweeping new steps Monday to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Even Japan has rejected the entry of eight foreigners who had visited Hubei province within the past 14 days.

