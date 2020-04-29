Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prevention is better than cure, says Haryana CM on sealing of border with Delhi

Maintaining that prevention is better than cure, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said strictness on borders with Delhi was necessitated by emergence of fresh coronavirus cases in districts adjoining the national capital.

In a televised address, Khattar said the state government had to take some tough measures as 28 cases have been detected in the past six days in districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Faridabad, which are part of the national capital region.

The cases are either linked to those who are employed in Delhi, their family members or their contacts, he said, adding that “prevention is better than cure.bitter medicine is important to cure the disease and we will have to stop this cross-border movement".

“If we do not do this, then we will not be able to contain the spread of coronavirus. We will not allow this infection to enter our state from Delhi,” Khattar said.

Haryana has maintained that the daily movement of employees working in Delhi to their residences in Haryana increases the risk of the coronavirus spread.

Khattar said the employees in Delhi can stay there or if possible, can take leave and stay at places of their residence.

The CM said due to the decision, only the movement of essential items is being allowed.

“We are allowing only a driver and one accomplice in the vehicles with essentials and they have to confine themselves to their homes after their duty,” added Khattar while updating people about the coronavirus situation in the state.

He also said earlier there has been a spike in infection cases in Haryana “due to members of the Tablighi Jamaat”, of which over 120 tested positive for the infection.

He told people that Haryana is doing better on many parameters, including the recovery rate.

WATCH | Our govt will not tolerate attack on doctors and health workers, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage