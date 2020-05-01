Image Source : FILE 17 more test positive for coronavirus in Noida (Representative image)

17 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Noida on Friday, repoted PTI quoting a government official. This has brought the number of coronavirus cases to 15.

Currently Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) has been divided into various zones as per severity of coronavirus outbreaks.

21 places that have been declared as green zones in Noida include:

Designer Park Sector 62 Noida, Lotus Espacia Sector 100, Alpha 1 Greater Noida, ATS Dolce Greater Noida, Golf Shire Sector 150, Sector 44 Noida, Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri, JP Wish Town Sector 128 Noida, Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida, Nirala Greenshire Sector 2 Greater Noida and Patwari Village, Mahek Residency, Achega, Greater Noida, Village Mare Bachera, Greater Noida, Sector 27, and Palm Olympia, Gaur City, Greater Noida West, Sector 16.

List of red zones in Noida

These areas in Noida have been indentified as red zones: Chora Village, Kulesra Greater Noida, Chotpur Village Sector 63, Sector 20 Noida, Sector 15A Noida, Aichar Village Greater Noida, Cherry County Teczon 4 Greater Noida, Central Vihar-2 Sector 82 Noida, Sector 55 Noida, Skytech Matrot Sector 76 Noida, Sector 34 Noida, Sector 19 Noida, Sector 5 and 8 JJ Colony Noida, Sector 45 Noida, Village Tilapata Greater Noida and Nithari Sector 31.

