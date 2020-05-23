Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 80 new COVID-19 cases, Ganjam tally reaches 341; state total at 1269

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1269 after 80 new cases were reported on Saturday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 826, while 436 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Ganjam accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 19 fresh cases, followed by Puri at 17, Jajpur at 13. While Sundergarh, Nayagarh and Malkangiri reported five cases each, Gajapati reported 4 cases, three cases were detected in Balasore and Jharsuguda, Kandhamal reported two cases, and one case each in Cuttack, Balangir and Nawarangpur.

Of the 80 new COVID-19 cases, 71 are in quarantine centres.

