Coronavirus cases in India rise to 21,700; death toll at 686. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in India rise to 21,700

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday reached 21,700 and the death toll rose to 686, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry's official website. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 16,689 are active cases and 4,325 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 1,229 new COVID-19 cases have been reported while 34 people have lost their lives in a day.

In the press briefing, the health ministry official said that there are 12 districts that did not record a single case in the last 28 days or more, while 78 districts in 23 States/UT, have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are the worst-hit states with the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Delhi, Rajashthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh with more than 1,000 COVID-19 active cases currently. On the other hand, states like Goa and Manipur have claimed themselves coronavirus-free with zero active cases. These states have earlier reported few COVID-19 patients, which have been successfully cured and got discharged from the hospitals.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 895 141 27 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 35 19 1 Bihar 148 46 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 Delhi 2248 724 48 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2407 179 103 Haryana 262 140 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5 Jharkhand 49 8 3 Karnataka 443 141 17 Kerala 438 324 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1695 148 81 Maharashtra 5652 789 269 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 83 32 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 277 65 16 Rajasthan 1890 230 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 Telengana 960 197 24 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 46 23 0 Uttar Pradesh 1509 187 21 West Bengal 456 79 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 21700* 4325 686 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

