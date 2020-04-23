Coronavirus cases in India rise to 21,700; death toll at 686. Check state-wise list

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday reached 21,700 and the death toll rose to 686, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry's official website. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 16,689 are active cases and 4,325 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 1,229 new COVID-19 cases have been reported while 34 people have lost their lives in a day.
In the press briefing, the health ministry official said that there are 12 districts that did not record a single case in the last 28 days or more, while 78 districts in 23 States/UT, have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days.
Maharashtra and Gujarat are the worst-hit states with the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Delhi, Rajashthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh with more than 1,000 COVID-19 active cases currently. On the other hand, states like Goa and Manipur have claimed themselves coronavirus-free with zero active cases. These states have earlier reported few COVID-19 patients, which have been successfully cured and got discharged from the hospitals.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally of COVID-19 cases
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|895
|141
|27
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|Bihar
|148
|46
|2
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|Delhi
|2248
|724
|48
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|2407
|179
|103
|Haryana
|262
|140
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|407
|92
|5
|Jharkhand
|49
|8
|3
|Karnataka
|443
|141
|17
|Kerala
|438
|324
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1695
|148
|81
|Maharashtra
|5652
|789
|269
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|83
|32
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|Rajasthan
|1890
|230
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1629
|662
|18
|Telengana
|960
|197
|24
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|46
|23
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1509
|187
|21
|West Bengal
|456
|79
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|21700*
|4325
|686
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR