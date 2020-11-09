India reports single day 45,903 COVID-19 cases, 490 deaths; recoveries exceed 79 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI A health worker collects swab sample for the COVID-19 test, at IIT Delhi in New Delhi,

India recorded as many as 45,903 COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours, data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8.00 am on Monday showed. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has crossed 79 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent.

With this, the total coronavirus cases mount to 85,53,657 lakh and the death toll climbed to 1,26,611 while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 08 with 8,35,401 samples being tested on Sunday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS CASES

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 169 4221 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21403 814773 6791 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1509 13881 46 4 Assam 6512 201334 943 5 Bihar 6273 214207 1144 6 Chandigarh 876 14024 234 7 Chhattisgarh 22361 176129 2447 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 26 3246 2 9 Delhi 41857 389683 6989 10 Goa 1976 42446 643 11 Gujarat 12318 164459 3760 12 Haryana 16448 164444 1912 13 Himachal Pradesh 4716 20393 377 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5678 91681 1533 15 Jharkhand 4471 99074 897 16 Karnataka 33697 801799 11391 17 Kerala 81940 402477 1692 18 Ladakh 765 5960 84 19 Madhya Pradesh 7928 166403 3028 20 Maharashtra 97296 1577322 45240 21 Manipur 3107 17072 197 22 Meghalaya 1034 9075 93 23 Mizoram 476 2618 2 24 Nagaland 988 8440 46 25 Odisha 11981 288168 1425 26 Puducherry 1170 34067 601 27 Punjab 4910 128217 4318 28 Rajasthan 16376 192945 1989 29 Sikkim 273 3894 78 30 Tamil Nadu 18894 713584 11344 31 Telengana 19239 230568 1381 32 Tripura 1219 29965 359 33 Uttarakhand 3972 60242 1065 34 Uttar Pradesh 23249 467108 7206 35 West Bengal 34566 363454 7294 Total# 509673 7917373 126611

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage