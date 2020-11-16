India reports 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths in a day; active cases skid below 4.8 lakh

India on Monday saw a single-day hike of 30,548 infections, pushing the country's COVID-19 caseload to 88,45,127 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 82 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,30,070 with 435 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases remained below 4.8 lakh for the sixth consecutive day. As on date, there are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. With 43,851 new discharges in last 24 hrs, the total recoveries have surged to 82,49,579, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested up to November 15 with 8,61,706 samples being tested on Sunday.
Statewise Coronavirus Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|151
|4315
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19757
|826344
|6854
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1323
|14421
|48
|4
|Assam
|3964
|205250
|961
|5
|Bihar
|5727
|218689
|1179
|6
|Chandigarh***
|1009
|14381
|246
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19275
|188167
|2562
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|3263
|2
|9
|Delhi
|44456
|430195
|7519
|10
|Goa
|1653
|43533
|659
|11
|Gujarat
|12512
|170931
|3797
|12
|Haryana
|19538
|176368
|2011
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6716
|22183
|431
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5728
|94851
|1580
|15
|Jharkhand
|3116
|101897
|922
|16
|Karnataka
|27984
|820590
|11508
|17
|Kerala
|77046
|441523
|1848
|18
|Ladakh
|978
|6289
|89
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9005
|170969
|3083
|20
|Maharashtra
|86470
|1612314
|45914
|21
|Manipur
|3084
|18334
|218
|22
|Meghalaya
|1014
|9518
|100
|23
|Mizoram
|569
|2820
|4
|24
|Nagaland
|807
|8891
|52
|25
|Odisha
|9880
|296516
|1510
|26
|Puducherry
|1054
|34637
|608
|27
|Punjab***
|5771
|130406
|4428
|28
|Rajasthan
|18053
|203524
|2056
|29
|Sikkim
|296
|4073
|87
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17154
|727752
|11466
|31
|Telengana
|15425
|240545
|1404
|32
|Tripura
|1105
|30478
|362
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4417
|62483
|1102
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23367
|479182
|7354
|35
|West Bengal
|30792
|390096
|7610
|Total#
|479216
|8205728
|129635