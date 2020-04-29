Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439; 125 in the last 24 hours

File

With 125 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the national capital went up to 3439 on Wednesday. Two people died of the virus today, taking the death toll to 56. Meanwhile, no new containment zones or coronavirus hotspots were identified in Delhi today. At least 100 red zones have been detected so far.

A total of 14 patients have recovered on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

"At least 1,092 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 2,291 cases are active," the Health Department said.

