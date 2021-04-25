Sunday, April 25, 2021
     
  India records 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 fatalities in last 24 hours

India records 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 fatalities in last 24 hours

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2021 10:07 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, Saturday

India on Sunday recorded 3,49,691 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,767 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,40,85,110. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,69,60,172, with 26,82,751 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,92,311. A total of 14,09,16,417 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.   

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 138 5410 52  66
2 Andhra Pradesh 81471 7240  931839 4421  7616 37 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 550 97  16940 19  56  
4 Assam 15545 1603  218958 619  1186 14 
5 Bihar 81961 5541  306753 6741  2087 77 
6 Chandigarh 4902 280  32608 428  433
7 Chhattisgarh 122963 516  509622 17029  7111 218 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1904 119  4471 118  4  
9 Delhi 93080 1051  897804 22695  13898 357 
10 Goa 12078 1038  62113 485  993 17 
11 Gujarat 107594 7466  367972 6479  6171 152 
12 Haryana 69384 5327  340247 5104  3703 60 
13 Himachal Pradesh 13411 1165  71423 884  1304 24 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 18064 1071  138184 944  2126 15 
15 Jharkhand 45592 2177  148364 2865  1888 110 
16 Karnataka 234502 20172  1055612 9058  14283 208 
17 Kerala 198904 19593  1173202 7067  5080 25 
18 Ladakh 1972 62  11129 209  136
19 Lakshadweep 1044 124  917 33  1  
20 Madhya Pradesh 89363 1723  391299 11091  5041 104 
21 Maharashtra 696298 2666  3468610 63818  63928 676 
22 Manipur 705 115  29193 13  383
23 Meghalaya 1244 14384 148  158
24 Mizoram 712 68  4663 36  13
25 Nagaland 558 101  12350 12  95
26 Odisha 39893 3175  359467 3464  1981
27 Puducherry 6767 437  44767 453  737
28 Punjab 46565 2622  277189 2949  8356 92 
29 Rajasthan 127616 10322  367485 4959  3527 74 
30 Sikkim 798 105  6223 16  137  
31 Tamil Nadu 100668 5620  952186 9142  13475 80 
32 Telengana 62929 4781  330304 3307  1999 38 
33 Tripura 727 82  33408 18  394  
34 Uttarakhand 33330 3381  112001 1622  2102 81 
35 Uttar Pradesh 288144 14491  752211 23231  10959 222 
36 West Bengal 81375 6638  635802 7584  10884 59 
Total# 2682751 129811  14085110 217113  192311 2767

India has administered 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days, the fastest in the world, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. More than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 8 pm, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794, according to a provisional report at 8 pm.

"India became the fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days," the ministry said. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 last year, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore COVID-19 on April 19 this year.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has come under criticism from several quarters, including from members and supporters of the Democratic party, for not releasing surplus COVID-19 vaccines to India when the country is experiencing its worst-ever public health crisis.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged the Biden administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries currently experiencing the deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.

"When people in India and elsewhere desperately need help, we can't let vaccines sit in a warehouse, we need to get them where they'll save lives," he said.

"We are currently sitting on close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US stockpile, a stockpile which we’re not using and which we've already opened to combat COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada," he said.

Also Read | 5,192 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 46 more deaths

