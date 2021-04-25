India records 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 fatalities in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, Saturday

India on Sunday recorded 3,49,691 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,767 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,40,85,110. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,69,60,172, with 26,82,751 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,92,311. A total of 14,09,16,417 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 138 8 5410 52 66 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 81471 7240 931839 4421 7616 37 3 Arunachal Pradesh 550 97 16940 19 56 4 Assam 15545 1603 218958 619 1186 14 5 Bihar 81961 5541 306753 6741 2087 77 6 Chandigarh 4902 280 32608 428 433 3 7 Chhattisgarh 122963 516 509622 17029 7111 218 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1904 119 4471 118 4 9 Delhi 93080 1051 897804 22695 13898 357 10 Goa 12078 1038 62113 485 993 17 11 Gujarat 107594 7466 367972 6479 6171 152 12 Haryana 69384 5327 340247 5104 3703 60 13 Himachal Pradesh 13411 1165 71423 884 1304 24 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18064 1071 138184 944 2126 15 15 Jharkhand 45592 2177 148364 2865 1888 110 16 Karnataka 234502 20172 1055612 9058 14283 208 17 Kerala 198904 19593 1173202 7067 5080 25 18 Ladakh 1972 62 11129 209 136 1 19 Lakshadweep 1044 124 917 33 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 89363 1723 391299 11091 5041 104 21 Maharashtra 696298 2666 3468610 63818 63928 676 22 Manipur 705 115 29193 13 383 2 23 Meghalaya 1244 6 14384 148 158 1 24 Mizoram 712 68 4663 36 13 1 25 Nagaland 558 101 12350 12 95 1 26 Odisha 39893 3175 359467 3464 1981 8 27 Puducherry 6767 437 44767 453 737 9 28 Punjab 46565 2622 277189 2949 8356 92 29 Rajasthan 127616 10322 367485 4959 3527 74 30 Sikkim 798 105 6223 16 137 31 Tamil Nadu 100668 5620 952186 9142 13475 80 32 Telengana 62929 4781 330304 3307 1999 38 33 Tripura 727 82 33408 18 394 34 Uttarakhand 33330 3381 112001 1622 2102 81 35 Uttar Pradesh 288144 14491 752211 23231 10959 222 36 West Bengal 81375 6638 635802 7584 10884 59 Total# 2682751 129811 14085110 217113 192311 2767

India has administered 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days, the fastest in the world, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. More than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 8 pm, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794, according to a provisional report at 8 pm.

"India became the fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 last year, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore COVID-19 on April 19 this year.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has come under criticism from several quarters, including from members and supporters of the Democratic party, for not releasing surplus COVID-19 vaccines to India when the country is experiencing its worst-ever public health crisis.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged the Biden administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries currently experiencing the deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.

"When people in India and elsewhere desperately need help, we can't let vaccines sit in a warehouse, we need to get them where they'll save lives," he said.

"We are currently sitting on close to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US stockpile, a stockpile which we’re not using and which we've already opened to combat COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada," he said.

Latest India News