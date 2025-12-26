'Junta with nuclear weapons': When Putin expressed 'concerns' over Pakistan during conversation with Bush During their conversation at the Brno Castle in Slovenia on June 16, 2001, Vladimir Putin told George W bush that Pakistan poses nuclear weapons and has no democracy, but still the West is not concerned about it.

Washington:

Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed 'concerns' over Pakistan during his conversation with his US counterpart George W bush in 2001 and had called Islamabad a "junta with nuclear weapons", according to the documents declassified by the National Security Archive this week following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Putin had made the remarks during a personal meeting with Bush at the Brno Castle in Slovenia on June 16, 2001. The declassified documents state that the two leaders had discussed about multiple issues and topics during their conversation, including the non-proliferation treaty, Iran, North Korea and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

During their conversation, Putin told the then US president that Pakistan poses nuclear weapons and has no democracy, but still the West is not concerned about it. To this, Bush told Putin that a US-Russia clash is not a threat, with the Russian president replying that he has never considered Washington a threat.

"I am concerned about Pakistan," Putin said. "It is just a junta with nuclear weapons. It is no democracy, yet the West makes no criticism of it. Should talk about it."

Bush replied, "Glad to... You see: the threat is not a United States-Russia clash."

Putin said, "I know. I never considered you a threat. Even during the Cold War. I agree and wrote down what you said about China and 50 years. We are watching carefully."

Bush replied, "The Cold War was a time of suspicion competition and diminishing each other."

Putin said, "You did the diminishing part very well."

Pakistan in 2001 and India's concerns

Back in 2001, Pakistan was led by its military dictator Pervez Musharraf. India, for long, has expressed concerns over Pakistan's nuclear proliferation record, drawing international attention over it. Notably, President Donald Trump in November had said that Pakistan was actively conducting nuclear tests, adding that the US must also conduct it.

"We're going to test (nuclear weapons) because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," Trump had told CBS News.

To this, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had expressed concerns and said that it has been a habit of Pakistan to conduct 'illegal' nuclear tests.

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation," he had said.