8 new coronavirus cases reported in Amravati in 24 hours

Eight persons have tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Amravati city in the last 24 hours taking the overall case tally in the city to 16 out of which 12 are active cases while 4 have succumbed to the illness.

The active cases include two men aged 65 and 45 years, who had come in contact with two women from Kamela Ground and Hyderpura localities who had tested positive for the infection post their death, a release here stated.

As of now, there are 12 active cases in the city, which has 26 containment zones.

