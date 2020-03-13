Coronavirus: Bengaluru schools declare study leave for Class 7 to 10 students

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Only those students due to come for exam will be allowed to come to school (Representative image)

Karnataka Government has declared study leave for Class 7 to 10 students in Bengaluru schools light of Coronavirus outbreak. Maximum patients of Coronavirus in Karnataka have been found in Bengaluru. So far, 5 patients have been found positive in Bengaluru. Department of Public Instructions announced this on Thursday. Only those students who are to appear for examinations will be allowed to come to school.

First Coronavirus death occured in India on Thursday (March 12). A 76-year-old patient passed away in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. The patient had returned from Saudi Arabia and was under treatment. His family has been kept in a quarantine

Confirming the first death, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that necessary contact tracing, isolation, and other measures were being taken.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India have soared to 74. Fourteen fresh cases have been reported from several states, including nine from Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

