Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: CRPF Head Constable tests COVID-19 positive

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable posted in Ahmedabad tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit city in Gujarat, a state with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in India. Meanwhile, three Army personnel were also tested positive for COVID-19 in Baroda on Wednesday.

As per the ANI report, CRPF has stated that the necessary action has been taken by the officials, and staff has been shifted to the isolation ward.

Ahmedabad has recorded a total of 1,652 confirmed cases of coronavirus while 69 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the city so far. However, 113 people have been recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. A total of 12,611 tests were conducted in the city while 8,583 people are under quarantine, currently.

Earlier in the evening, 12 medical staff of Kiran Hospital in Surat tested positive after which the hospital has been closed till April 30.

A total of 2,624 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed till now in Gujarat while coronavirus has claimed 112 lives in the state. As many as 258 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

