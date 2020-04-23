Surat: 12 health workers test positive for COVID-19, hospital to remain closed till April 30

Image Source : PTI 12 health workers test positive for COVID-19

A Surat-based hospital has been shut after 12 medical staff of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus, on Thursday. Kiran Hospital will remain closed from April 24 to April 30 while the other staff and workers have been quarantined. Surat is the second worst-hit city in Gujarat by COVID-19 after Ahmedabad. Vadodara follows Surat in the list of highly-affected COVID-19 cities in the state.

As per the data by Gujarat Health Ministry's official website, about 9,117 people have been tested for coronavirus in Surat, so far, out of which 415 tested positive. A total of 13 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Surat while 12 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. As many as 3,312 people are under home quarantine in Surat.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is the second worst-hit coronavirus state, after Maharashtra, with 2,407 total cases while the death toll has reached 103. A total of 179 coronavirus patients have been cured in the state and got discharged from the hospitals.

