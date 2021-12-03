India logs 9,216 COVID cases, over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 99,976

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers dose of COVID vaccine to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 9,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 391 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 8,612 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.35 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,40,45,666.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 99,976, the ministry data showed today.

Over 125.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,70,115. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 64,46,68,082 samples have been tested up to December 2 for COVID-19. Of these 11,57,156 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday recorded 4,700 fresh COVID-19 cases and 320 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,40,090 and the toll to 40,855 respectively, the State government said. Of the 320 deaths, 66 were reported over the last few days and 254 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, an official press release said.

With 4,128 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 50,66,034 and the active cases 44,376, the release said. As many as 59,702 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 850 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam 794 and Kozhikode 612.

