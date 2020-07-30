Image Source : PTI Mumbai cop jumps in Mithi river to save drowning woman in Mumbai (Representational image)

Displaying exemplary courage, a Mumbai cop jumped into the swirling Mithi river near Borivali to save a woman grappling for her life in the 30-feet deep water, officials said here on Thursday.

The incident happened around 11.30 am when some pedestrians raised an alarm that a woman had allegedly jumped in or fallen into the swollen river near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

With the woman getting washed away in the churning waters amid incessant rain, a wireless SOS message received by Kasturba Road Police Station was relayed to the Daulat Nagar Police Chowky.

The beat constable then on duty Abhiman More (No. 3483) responded by rushing to the spot near the river, jumped from the bridge into the Mithi river, swam to the struggling woman and managed to grab her.

He successfully brought her to the shore where a Mumbai Fire Brigade team had already reached and they helped her out with ropes and a ladder.

The woman - identified as Snehal Kamsherkar, 21 - was rushed to the private Mohit Hospital in Borivali east where she was treated and allowed to go.

Kasturba Road Police Station's Senior Police Inspector (In-Charge) Pramod Tawde lauded the bravery and presence of mind displayed by contable Abhiman which helped save the woman's life.

