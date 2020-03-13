Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma approaches HC claiming procedural lapse in rejection of his plea

Image Source : FILE Convict Vinay Sharma approaches HC claiming procedural lapse in rejection of his mercy

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, on Friday approached High Court claiming procedural lapse in rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The plea filed through advocate A.P. Singh alleged that the model code of conduct was in force in New Delhi from January 7, when the mercy petition was referred on January 29 and the same was recommended for rejection without the signatures of Delhi Home Minister Surendra Kumar Jain and Chief Secretary.

"On the basis of the said recommendation, the mercy plea was rejected by the President of India on February 1," the plea read.

