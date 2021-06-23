Delhi: Constable deployed outside Israel embassy accidentally fires, bullet rips through PCR van

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

A female police constable, who was deployed outside Israel embassy in New Delhi, accidentally opened fire on Wednesday, sending panic waves in the region.

According to the police, the constable was stationed outside the embassy when she accidentally fired a bullet that ripped through a PCR van.

The incident took at 6.50 pm Wednesday evening. There was no loss of life or damage reported.

Meanwhile, senior officials immediately reached the site to carry out an investigation.

Earlier this January, a minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi. Though no one was injured, some cars suffered damage in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the high-security Lutyens’ bungalow zone.

