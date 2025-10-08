Congress should tell who stopped Indian retaliation after 26/11 attack: PM Modi on Chidambaram's remarks PM Modi urged the Congress to reveal who halted India’s planned military response following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Modi referred to a statement by a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister, who alleged that foreign intervention had stopped India from retaliating against Pakistan.

Navi Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that Mumbai, often described as India’s economic powerhouse and one of its most vibrant cities, was deliberately chosen as the site of a devastating terrorist attack in November 2008. He stressed that the city’s significance made it a prime target for groups seeking to strike at the nation’s heart.

Allegations of weakness in Congress response

Modi criticised the then Congress-led government for responding with what he called “a message of weakness” and for appearing to bend before terrorism rather than taking decisive action. According to him, the response failed to reflect the resolve needed to safeguard national security and protect citizens.

Former Home Minister’s revelation

The Prime Minister referred to recent statements by a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who claimed in an interview that after the 26/11 attacks, India’s military was prepared to launch retaliatory strikes against Pakistan. This plan, however, was allegedly halted due to pressure from another country. Modi contended that this disclosure raises serious questions about how national security decisions were influenced by foreign powers.

Call for transparency

Modi asserted that Congress must identify the foreign nation involved and explain who in their government made the decision under such pressure. He argued that this was not just a political issue, but a matter affecting the dignity and safety of the country, and that the public has every right to know the truth.

Link between weakness and repeated losses

Highlighting the long-term consequences, Modi said that Congress’s perceived weakness emboldened terrorists and led to repeated sacrifices of innocent lives in subsequent years. He emphasised that for his government, nothing is more important than the safety and security of the nation and its people, signaling a firm approach against terrorism moving forward.

PM Modi questions Congress over 26/11 Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday demanded that the Congress clarify who stopped India’s military retaliation after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking at a public event, he referred to remarks made by a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister, who claimed that a foreign country had prevented India from taking military action in response to the attack. Modi asserted that the nation deserves to know who influenced this critical decision.

Remarks at Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration

The Prime Minister made these comments while inaugurating the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, near Mumbai. He accused the then Congress government of showing weakness in the face of terror, saying that such indecision only emboldened terrorists and compromised national security.

Emphasis on national security

Reaffirming his government’s firm approach, Modi said, “For us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens.” He also referenced Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as an example of India’s current resolve to act decisively against terrorism