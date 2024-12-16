Congress reacts to Omar Abdullah's EVM advice, asks him to check facts

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress' reaction to Omar Abdullah's EVM jibe

The Congress on Monday responded to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's jibe on the Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs and claimed that ally Omar Abdullah's statement has changed after he became the Chief Minister. Senior Congress parliamentarian Manickam Tagore posted on X and stated that the recent allegations about EVMs following the Maharashtra election results were made by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party.

Check what Congress told Omar Abdullah

"It's the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena UBT that have spoken against EVMs. Please check your facts, CM @OmarAbdullah. The Congress CWC resolution clearly addresses the ECI only. Why this approach to our partners after being CM?" asked Tagore.

What Omar Abdullah said

The disagreements emerged after the National Conference leader junked allegations about the EVM manipulations. "When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah told PTI.

"Told that he sounded suspiciously like a BJP spokesman, Abdullah reacted with God forbid! He then added: "No, it's just that... what's right is right... Contrary to what everybody else believes, I think that what's happening with this Central Vista project in Delhi is a damn good thing. I believe constructing a new Parliament building was an excellent idea. We needed a new Parliament building. The old one had outlived its utility," the statement added further.