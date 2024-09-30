Congress party is determined to get caste census done, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Home Minister Amit Shah should pay attention to serious issues like Manipur, Census and caste census. He added that a survey conducted by the Central government says that 92% of the workers cleaning urban sewers and septic tanks come from SC, ST, OBC categories.

He went on to say that the BJP is against caste census because then it will be known by which work SC, ST, OBC, EWS and all other classes are earning their livelihood.

"What is their economic and social status? What kind of targeted benefits of government schemes should they get. The Congress party is determined to get the caste census done. We will get it done," he said.

On Sunday, Mallikarjun Kharge was taken ill as he suffered a "syncopal attack" at a rally but resumed his speech after a brief halt and said he won't die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

"When our government comes we will eliminate terrorism," Kharge said in a feeble voice and briefly halted following which his aides and others on the stage approached and helped him sit in a chair.

The veteran leader was checked by doctors at the venue, with Congress leaders saying his health improved after being given medical help.

"I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge said as he resumed his speech.

Later, Kharge visited the Kathua district hospital for a checkup and later left for Delhi. "He suffered syncopal attack (fainting). He was brought here for evaluation. He was facing increased sweating. We conducted basic investigation including ECG. He is found absolutely normal," a doctor told reporters later.